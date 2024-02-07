USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Gap Up to $47.80

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.80, but opened at $52.10. USANA Health Sciences shares last traded at $50.08, with a volume of 4,435 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on USNA

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 7.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a market cap of $982.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.