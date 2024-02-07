V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $14.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded V.F. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

