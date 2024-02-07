V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

V.F. Trading Down 12.9 %

Shares of VFC traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. 11,965,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,232,897. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $29.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 36.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

