V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $15.50

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Get V.F. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

V.F. Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. V.F. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,817,000 after acquiring an additional 257,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 97,005.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in V.F. by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,712,000 after buying an additional 943,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.