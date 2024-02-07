V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $15.29. V.F. shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 5,321,161 shares.

The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Down 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

