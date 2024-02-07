Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 122,252 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 4.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.59% of Valero Energy worth $285,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,091,000 after purchasing an additional 347,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.28. 1,659,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,533. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.