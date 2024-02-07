Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Valvoline Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,812. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,811,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after acquiring an additional 681,473 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

