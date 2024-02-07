Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 189,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,815. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.39. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVV. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O'daniel sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 63.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 40.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

