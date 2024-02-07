Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) PT Raised to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VVV. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of VVV stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,979. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. Valvoline has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $874,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 54.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 127.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

