Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 61,500 Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 7.01% of DRDGOLD worth $50,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

Shares of DRD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 58,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. DRDGOLD Limited has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

DRDGOLD Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Stories

