Van ECK Associates Corp Has $112.56 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $112,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,435,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,339,000 after buying an additional 88,016 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,071,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,745,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $26.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $731.04. 3,111,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,865. The company’s fifty day moving average is $611.35 and its 200-day moving average is $576.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $693.98 billion, a PE ratio of 129.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $742.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

