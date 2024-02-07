Van ECK Associates Corp Has $150.90 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Roper Technologies worth $150,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,658,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,232,000 after acquiring an additional 53,328 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE ROP traded up $4.25 on Wednesday, reaching $549.55. The company had a trading volume of 68,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $540.60 and its 200-day moving average is $512.61.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

