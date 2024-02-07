Van ECK Associates Corp Has $52.47 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 523,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $52,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NetEase by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NetEase by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 738,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NetEase by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,898,000 after purchasing an additional 190,905 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

