Van ECK Associates Corp Has $72.04 Million Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,889,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571,191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.31% of Liberty Energy worth $72,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LBRT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.37. 402,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,799. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,611 shares of company stock worth $1,082,751. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

