Van ECK Associates Corp Has $81.77 Million Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,035,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,263 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 9.80% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $81,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $29,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $33,000. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,556. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $243.06 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

