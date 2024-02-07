Van ECK Associates Corp Has $98.98 Million Stock Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,237,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.09% of Centerra Gold worth $98,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGAU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,605,000 after buying an additional 551,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after buying an additional 159,780 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,547,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,283,000 after buying an additional 332,880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,571,260 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after buying an additional 3,032,870 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,199. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

CGAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

