Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,910 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Tyson Foods worth $39,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,152,000 after acquiring an additional 223,447 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 311,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,880 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,480,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,639,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,158,000 after acquiring an additional 129,273 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 694,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

