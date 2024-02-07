Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 581,573 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $91,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 126,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,009,000 after acquiring an additional 28,123 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Meta Platforms by 191.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,503,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,051,806,000 after buying an additional 2,302,873 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 59,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 149.7% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $13.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.10. 10,527,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,503,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.39. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $9,125,332.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 883,348 shares of company stock valued at $311,039,006. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

