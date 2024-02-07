Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 1,266,800 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,266,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,430,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 1,564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after buying an additional 264,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,607,000 after buying an additional 67,559 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,811,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFRD. Raymond James increased their price target on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WFRD traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.35. 852,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,583. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $102.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

