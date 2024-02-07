Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2,269.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,715,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558,933 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.25% of Campbell Soup worth $152,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $4,198,000. Brandywine Trust Co. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 25.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,872,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,741,000 after buying an additional 991,260 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Campbell Soup by 25.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Stephens started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. 381,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,389. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.