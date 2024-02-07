Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,570,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 292,850 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.47% of Mosaic worth $55,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE MOS traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

