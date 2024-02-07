Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,780 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.30% of Valaris worth $127,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valaris by 39.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,567,000 after buying an additional 208,121 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Valaris by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 255,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 29,336 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Valaris by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Valaris by 32.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

VAL stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $61.76. 141,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,713. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 1.13. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.20.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

