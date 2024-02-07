Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 12,041 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,041 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $41,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.82. 275,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,401. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.76. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.92 and a twelve month high of $169.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

