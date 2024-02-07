Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 563,976 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,976 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.02% of ChampionX worth $140,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in ChampionX by 114.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1,936,212.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 793,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 793,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 59.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,680,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 626,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChampionX by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.
ChampionX Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of CHX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 450,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,192. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ChampionX Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 21.66%.
ChampionX Profile
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
