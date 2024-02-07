Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 849,438 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849,438 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $144,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Polaris by 526.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $89.01. 97,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,229. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.08.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.11.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

