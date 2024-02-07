VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.48.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

