VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Hits New 1-Year High at $195.94

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $195.94 and last traded at $195.65, with a volume of 2409711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.74.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.99 and its 200-day moving average is $159.23.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
