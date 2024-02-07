VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Hits New 1-Year High at $195.94

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $195.94 and last traded at $195.65, with a volume of 2409711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.74.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.99 and its 200-day moving average is $159.23.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after buying an additional 1,899,794 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,198,000 after acquiring an additional 970,943 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 371,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,974,000 after purchasing an additional 356,057 shares during the period.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

