Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $224.80

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $224.80 and last traded at $224.06, with a volume of 4863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.34.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.80.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Industrials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

