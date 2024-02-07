Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $24,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,744 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,166,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.12.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

