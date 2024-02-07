Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 12,058 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,521,000 after purchasing an additional 448,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after purchasing an additional 180,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $736,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,573,000 after purchasing an additional 408,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.58. 770,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $71.07.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

