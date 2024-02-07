Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MNST traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.49. 990,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,551,365. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

