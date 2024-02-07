Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after purchasing an additional 82,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after purchasing an additional 240,639 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 156,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,613,000 after purchasing an additional 194,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.21.

NYSE MSCI traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $585.78. The company had a trading volume of 139,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,232. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.33%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

