Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

