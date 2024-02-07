Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

MPC stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.53. The company had a trading volume of 506,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,586. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $173.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

