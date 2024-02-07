Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 314 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO traded up $23.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,835.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,187. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $2,849.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,656.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2,581.43. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

