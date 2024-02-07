Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 396 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare
In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on HCA
HCA Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.97. The stock had a trading volume of 197,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,667. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $314.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.38. The company has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HCA Healthcare
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Mullen Automotive stock gains traction, can it reverse course?
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- Qualcomm extends Apple, Samsung deals, stock up on AI growth
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.