Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.30. 836,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.36.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

