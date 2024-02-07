Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after acquiring an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,289,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PHM traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.26. 444,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

