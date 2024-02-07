Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.38.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $10.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $516.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,217. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $518.39. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

