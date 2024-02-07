Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.04. 1,235,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,608,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.63.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

