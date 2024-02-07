Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.28. 824,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,300. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.01.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

