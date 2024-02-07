Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 179 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after buying an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 6,589.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $839.67.

Equinix Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $840.52. 74,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $847.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $810.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $777.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total transaction of $339,595.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total value of $339,595.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

