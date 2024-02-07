Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,934. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $276.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.94.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 207,114 shares of company stock worth $47,813,989 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.83.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

