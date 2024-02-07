Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 773 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.13. 2,877,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,710,442. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

