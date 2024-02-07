Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,305 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,418 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,290 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,590,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after buying an additional 1,981,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,182,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.98 and a 1 year high of $83.03. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.