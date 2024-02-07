Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,745,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 800,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.83. 288,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,203. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

