Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,316 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 261,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 581,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,702,000 after buying an additional 292,439 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 365,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 791,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,450,000 after acquiring an additional 50,390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $77.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.234 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

