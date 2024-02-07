Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 111.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.19. 1,060,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,413. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84.
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
