Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Trimmed by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,818,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.