Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.80 on Wednesday, reaching $457.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,766,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,271. The company has a market capitalization of $366.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $458.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.47.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

